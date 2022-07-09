shooting

Police looking for 3 men who robbed and shot a man in North Philadelphia

Police say three males approached the man, demanded cash and shot him.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for 3 men who robbed and shot a man in North Philadelphia Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for 3 men who robbed and shot a man in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday morning at Allegheny Avenue and Front street.

Police say three males approached the man and demanded cash.

He was shot twice in the thigh and taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police are checking the area for surveillance cameras.

The investigation is on-going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiarobberyshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot 6 times during Thorndale drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
Mom of accused gunman in Delco road rage shooting charged
Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain Early, Cooler
Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned boy doesn't know parents are dead
NJ pizza man 'Sally Slices' shares wisdom in viral TikTok videos
Pa. lawmakers move state abortion amendment closer to 2023 vote
Sri Lankan prime minister's home set on fire by protesters: Spokesman
5,000 pounds of meth seized in San Diego County after truck crosses
New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia
Show More
2 men fatally shot during funeral procession in Upper Darby
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who struck 11-year-old boy
Woman caught on video allegedly lighting man on fire
Local company develops universal electric charging pad
New dinosaur species discovered named the Meraxes gigas
More TOP STORIES News