Police looking for 3 men who robbed and shot a man in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for 3 men who robbed and shot a man in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday morning at Allegheny Avenue and Front street.
Police say three males approached the man and demanded cash.
He was shot twice in the thigh and taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.
Police are checking the area for surveillance cameras.
The investigation is on-going.
