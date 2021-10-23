Driver shot in the face, crashes into building in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man is in the hospital after getting shot in Southwest PhiladelphiaPolice say the 22-year-old man was driving along the unit block of Essington Avenue when gunfire erupted.Officials say the man was shot twice in the face around 4 a.m. Saturday.Police say he then lost control of his car and crashed into the entrance of a nearby building.Medics rushed the man to Presbyterian Hospital where officials say he is critical.No arrests have been made.