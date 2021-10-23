shooting

Driver shot in the face, crashes into building in Southwest Philadelphia

The victim is listed in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital, police say no arrests have been made.
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver shot twice in the face, crashes car in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man is in the hospital after getting shot in Southwest Philadelphia

Police say the 22-year-old man was driving along the unit block of Essington Avenue when gunfire erupted.

Officials say the man was shot twice in the face around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he then lost control of his car and crashed into the entrance of a nearby building.

Medics rushed the man to Presbyterian Hospital where officials say he is critical.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiacar crashshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot and killed in city's Mantua neighborhood
Fort Valley shooting: 7 hurt, 1 killed at party near GA school
Florida shootout: Dog breeder exchanges gunfire with teen robbers
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Pa. mall shooting
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News