Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help

A shooting victim in the Kensington section of Philadelphia was able to run to a SEPTA station for help, police say.The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 3200 block of Shelbourne Street.The 33-year-old man was shot in the arm.Police say he ran to the Market-Frankford Line's Allegheny Station where he collapsed.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police are looking at area surveillance cameras for any suspects or a motive.------