Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --A shooting victim in the Kensington section of Philadelphia was able to run to a SEPTA station for help, police say.
The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 3200 block of Shelbourne Street.
The 33-year-old man was shot in the arm.
Police say he ran to the Market-Frankford Line's Allegheny Station where he collapsed.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are looking at area surveillance cameras for any suspects or a motive.
