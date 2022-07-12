Victim of attempted robbery wrestles with one attacker, shoots another in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video shows the victim of an attempted robbery fighting back against one of his attackers, and shooting another.It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.Police say two armed men jumped out of an SUV and one of them tried to rob the 47-year-old victim.Video released by Philadelphia police shows a struggle between the two. Police say the victim managed to wrestle a gun away from his attacker.The second suspect then runs up and opens fire, hitting the victim twice in the lower body.That's when the victim returns fire and appears to strike the second attacker at least once.Both suspects then get into a dark-colored SUV, possibly an Infiniti, and flee south on the 5400 block of Erdrick Street.Anyone with information can call or test 215-686-TIPS (8477) or contact Philadelphia police online.