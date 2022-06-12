2 women shot in separate shootings in Kensington Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were shot in separate shootings in Kensington Sunday morning.The first shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the area of E Street and Kensington Avenue.A 27-year-old woman was shot and taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.Police say she is in critical condition.Just before 5 a.m., a woman was shot in the arm on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street.There were no further details from police and no word on any arrests for either of these incidents.