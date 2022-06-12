shooting

2 women shot in separate shootings in Kensington Sunday

Two women are in the hospital after two separate shootings in Kensington overnight Sunday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 women shot in separate shootings in Kensington Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were shot in separate shootings in Kensington Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the area of E Street and Kensington Avenue.

A 27-year-old woman was shot and taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

Police say she is in critical condition.

Just before 5 a.m., a woman was shot in the arm on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street.

There were no further details from police and no word on any arrests for either of these incidents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)woman shotgun violenceshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Activists demand action at 'March For Our Lives' rally in Philadelphia
Police: 18-year-old killed in Philly double shooting
Police: Shooting leaves man critically injured in Wynnefield
Police: Man, 28, critically injured after West Philly shooting
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Clouds, Leftover Showers
Safety a top priority for busy Philly weekend
Cyclists ride 66 miles in the rain to raise money for cancer research
Police: 18-year-old killed in Philly double shooting
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Activists demand action at 'March For Our Lives' rally in Philadelphia
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
Show More
White supremacist group members arrested near Idaho pride event
24-year-old man hospitalized in North Philadelphia shooting
14-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured in Philadelphia shooting
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Suspect at large after armored vehicle carjacked in DE
More TOP STORIES News