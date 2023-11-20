Cyber Monday 2023: Shop deals that are still available

There is still time for Cyber Monday savings. If you didn't have time to pick stuff up on Cyber Monday, don't worry as many of your favorite brands still have extended Cyber Monday sales. Here is every major brand's extended Cyber Monday and Black Friday 2023 sales that you need to know. Check out best Cyber Monday deals under $100 and best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Deals from top retailers

Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday event has ended, but there's still time for holiday shopping with sales up to 71% on all things tech, household appliances and more.

30% off Amazon Apple Airpods 2nd Gen $89.99

$129.99 This is your last chance to get the Apple Airpods 2nd Gen for under $100. Shop Now

51% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro $169

$349 The most powerful Beats headphones yet, the Studio Pro is on sale for more than 50%. Shop Now

7% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $259

$279 One of the big ticket items this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is still on sale for 7% off. Shop Now

30% off Amazon LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express $349.99

$499.99 This beautiful LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set include all your favorite Wizarding World characters, and is on sale for one time only at 30% off. Shop Now

Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals is live until supplies last, with massive sales on items from Dyson, Sony, Apple and more.

Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition $354 The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle comes packaged with Nintendo's best-reviewed Zelda installment so far. Shop Now

21% off Amazon Xbox Series S Bundle $289.99

$369.98 The Xbox Series S bundle comes with an additional Xbox controller and a 3-month Game Pass subscription. Shop Now

34% off Amazon Bissell Vac-and-Steam $148

$226.59 The fan-favorite Bissell Vac-and-Steam All-in-one is on sale for nearly $100 off. Shop Now

Home Depot

Home Depot is offering Cyber Monday deals online and in stores now through 11/29, with up to 60% off on home appliances.

Best home products deals

West Elm

West Elm is giving 70% off on many of its best luxury furniture for extended Cyber Monday sales.

30% off West Elm Roar & Rabbit Geo Inlay Nightstand $349.30

$499 This beautiful nightstand is going for 30% off at West Elm. Shop Now

HexClad Cookware

Gordon Ramsay's favorite cookware brand is offering 50% off their excellent pan and pot sets for Cyber Monday 2023.

40% off Hexclad HexClad 12-piece Cookware Set $599.99

$999.99 At 40% off, you could have Gordon Ramsey's favorite 12-piece cookware set for the lowest price ever. Shop Now

Solo Stove

Solo Stove is the best fire pit retailer on the market, so get their warmth for up to 40% off.

24% off Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 $224.99

$299 Secure your holiday season backyard outings with Solo Stove's incredible Bonfire 2.0. Shop Now

Dyson

Dyson deals are the best, with many of its revolutionary hair products and vacuums now on sale for up to 50%.

25% off Amazon Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $299.99

$399.99 Dyson's revolutionary Supersonic Hair Dryer is on sale for the first time this year - grab this excellent product for 25% off. Shop Now

Tech and entertainment

Amazon Tech

From Apple watches to Google Pixels to Beats to Fire TVs, check out Amazon's best tech & electronic extended Cyber Monday deals here.

Best Buy

Best Buy's extended Cyber Monday sales are still live, with deals rolling out on smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, smart home products, electronic scooters and more ending today.

Hulu

Take advantage of Hulu's amazing Black Friday deal for a limited time! Subscribe to the Hulu (With Ads) plan for 99 per month for one year, current regular monthly price after. Get this deal now by clicking here. Ends 11/28/23. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Best jewelry, clothing and fashion deals

UNIQLO

UNIQLO is having its only sale of the year, with amazing Cyber Week deals for your online shopping experience.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has Cyber Monday deals until midnight tonight, offering up to 82% off across all categories like Nike, UGG, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch and more.

Lululemon

The popular athleisure wear company has a number of great extended Cyber Monday finds, especially in their "We Made Too Much" page for the holiday shopping season.

Cariuma

Cariuma sales include free shipping throughout the season on their best styles.

Amazon Cariuma Off-White Canvas $85 The Cariuma Off-White Canvas is a celeb-favorite, so get yours this holiday season with free shipping. Shop Now

Best haircare and cosmetics deals

Find deals from Ulta, Sephora and more.

Ulta

Ulta's Cyber Monday sales are now live and ends Tuesday November 28th, with up to 50% select beauty products.

