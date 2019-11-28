Black Friday: Toy Insider recommendations for every budget

Mierzewjewski says, "So whether you have $10, or $100 there's a great toy out there that's perfect for the kids on your list."
First up - the Toy Insider recommends Stickies.. good for kids 4 plus.. and just $4.99
Mierzewjewski tells us, "You can stretch them into different shapes and all that kind of stuff, they're kind of like a cathartic stress ball for kids."
For slightly older kids, the Toy Insider picks the game Heist.. $24.99. "This is for kids ages seven and up, takes a little bit of strategy."
If games aren't on your child's wish list.. how about the newest generation of Power Rangers.. the Beast-X Ultrazord!
Mierzewjewski says, "It makes different sound effects, lights up in different ways and it's really fun for kids."
So is the Christmas Bakery for $49.99, children can play out scenes.
"And then on the top of the roof, you can pull off the decorations and they become cookie cutters and a Playmobile face stamper so kids can make their own cookies that are shaped like the ones right here in the bakery," Mierzewjewski says.
For the young techie, try Artie 3000.. It's pricey at $69.99 but the Toy Insider says it's worth every penny. "So he's a robot that kids can do drag and drop programming with online."
And for Princess lovers, the Toy Insider recommends the Ariel Music and Lights vanity for $59.99. "They're all play accessories, so there's a curling iron and a hairbrush and makeup but it's all mess-free and safe for kids."
