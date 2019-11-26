What's the Deal: 6abc Black Friday Playbook

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just in time for your holiday shopping, the 6abc Black Friday Playbook is back with dozens of deals - and even some freebies - from retailers just for our 6abc viewers!
We have extra special promos and even freebies from all kinds of retailers and businesses. All you need to do is mention 6abc!
SliCE Pizza
http://www.slicepa.com/
Enjoy a FREE slice of any variety during lunch from 12:00pm to 2:00pm when you take a break from shopping - just mention 6abc. For hours outside of lunch, mention 6abc for buy one get one slices. Also, buy a $20 gift card as a gift and get a $5 gift card for yourself to keep. Click the link above for locations.
MIDTOWN VILLAGE
BRU Craft & Wurst
http://www.bruphilly.com/
On Black Friday, mention 6abc and get a choice of ten drafts for only $4 each
Christmas Village in Philadelphia
http://www.philachristmas.com/
The smell of gingerbread is in the air and 80+ vendors have gifts for everyone on your list. On Black Friday, warm up with a complimentary hot cocoa while you shop. Drop by the Christmas Village information booth and mention 6abc for the free voucher.
Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
https://www.madeinphila.com/holiday-market/
Enjoy free hot apple cider on Black Friday while you shop when you stop by the food tent and mention 6abc. Valid 9am until 5pm
French Toast Bites at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
https://www.lokalartisanfoods.com/
On Black Friday, head to the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park for this deal! Lokal Artisan Foods presents French Toast Bites - loaded French Toast nuggets made to order and flavored with "The Only French Toast Seasoning You'll Ever Need," topped with locally sourced seasonal fruit. Mention 6abc for a free sample and save 50% off your order!
OLD CITY DISTRICT
Campo's Deli
http://camposdeli.com/
Customers can get 10% off food when you mention 6abc on Black Friday
The Center for Art in Wood
https://centerforartinwood.org/
Stop in on Black Friday for a free gift when you mention 6abc
Momo's Tree House
https://www.momostreehouse.com/
Customers can get a free stocking stuffer on Black Friday for mentioning 6abc
Never Too Spoiled
https://www.nevertoospoiled.com/
Spend $100 on Black Friday and receive a $20 gift card when you mention Action News or 6abc
Philadelphia Independents
https://www.philadelphiaindependents.com/
Get a free button on Black Friday when you mention 6abc in store and free shipping and free button for online orders with the code: 6abc
Nick's Old City Bar and Grille
https://nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com/
Save 10% off your check on Black Friday when you mention 6abc until 5pm. Also, check out our special Thanksgiving burritos, chorizo handpies and pumpkin martini specials
EAST PASSYUNK/ SOUTH PHILLY
Analog Watch Co.
https://analogwatchco.com/
Enjoy 40% off any item: unique wood marble, and floral gift watches and accessories in store on Passyunk or online from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Either tell the store rep ABC40 or enter discount code "ABC40 during online checkout.
Deja 42 Art Gallery
http://deja42artgallery.com/
Get a $10 gift certificate with any purchase over $42. Also, 20% off of jewelry, prints and candle-cans created by the artist owners.
On Black Friday, mention 6abc and get 2 free pins (no purchase necessary) and a $5 gift certificate for any purchase over $15
Occasionette
https://www.occasionette.com/
Mention 6abc on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for a free gift with purchase
Vanilya Bakery
https://www.vanilyabakery.com/
Mention 6abc on Black Friday for complementary blackberry mint mimosas (while supplies last) to start the shopping with a buzz
Tildie's Toy Box
http://www.tildiestoybox.com/
Score a free stocking stuffer when you mention 6abc on Black Friday. Also, for every $100 spent, receive a $10 gift certificate valid 12/2/19-1/31/20
Movement Source Pilates Studio
https://www.movementsource.com/
Black Friday Special Class: 10:00am Pilates Class. Pay what you can and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Philabundance. There is limited space, so sing up in advance online
Also, a special 6abc deal: 20% Off First Pilates Appointment! And mention 6abc via email when scheduling an Evaluation Lesson online *Offer ends Tuesday December 2nd
Nice Things Hand Made
https://www.facebook.com/nicethingshandmade/
Enjoy free cider and cookies Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Mention 6abc for a free handmade ornament to hang on your tree!
Sermania Jewelry
https://www.sermaniajewelry.com/
Get 15% off select sterling silver and special value pricing on holiday earrings, pendants and brooches.
For Black Friday, mention 6abc to get $6.00 off LOVE Pendants, Normally $45 and 15% off select sterling silver jewelry
P'unk Burger
http://punkburger.com/
On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, East Passyunk's all natural burger hot spot offers buy one get one burgers all day when you mention 6abc. Or instead, you can also enjoy a free milkshake with any burger purchase. Fuel up during all that holiday shopping on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can also buy $25 gift card and get and additional $5 gift card.
UNIVERSITY CITY
Dim Sum House by Jane G's
http://dimsum.house/
Head to University City on Black Friday! Enjoy a free order of Dim Sum House's beef scallion pancakes when you mention 6abc or Nydia Han
Village Wellness
https://villagewellness.net/
$135 for a new patient private acupuncture session (usually $160) and $140 for a pack of 5 community acupuncture sessions (usually $165--expires 3 months after first use) with code 6abc
Art of Words and Philly Word Art
https://www.artofwords.com/
https://phillywordart.com/
The entire site is 20% off on Black Friday, but viewers can get an extra 5% off with the code 6abc
MANAYUNK
Nicole Miller
https://www.marykdougherty.com/upcoming-events/2014/11/25/nicole-miller-white-friday-sample-sale
Calling all Philly Brides! Say no to Black Friday and YES to White Friday and Nicole Miller Manayunk's Bridal Flash Sale with select bridal styles and white collection pieces at 50-90% off from 8am to 8pm.
ONLINE ONLY DEALS
Hayneedle
https://www.hayneedle.com/
Now through 12/1, shop on Hayneedle.com and save up to 60% on a wide assortment of furniture and décor. Plus receive free shipping on all orders over $49. Starting on 12/2 - 12/8, save up to 60% on Hayneedle.com, plus an extra 10% off with code (CYBER), on a wide assortment of furniture and décor. Plus receive free shipping on all orders over $49.
Art.com
http://art.com/
On Black Friday (11/29), Art.com will be offering 75% off Frame My Photos canvas, a service that allows you to easily turn your memories into tangible artwork to adorn your home. On Cyber Monday (12/2), Art.com will be offering 70% off all canvas artwork.
Bare Necessities
https://www.barenecessities.com/
On Cyber Monday, Bare Necessities will be offering 50% off, with an extra 30% off when you use the code CYBER19, on select styles of pajamas and robes
Shoes.com
https://www.shoes.com/
Several styles marked down up up 25%, including Dr. Martens, Sorel, KEEN, The North Face and Merrell
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
http://www.shopcentercity.com/
https://www.instagram.com/shopcentercity/
On Small Business Saturday, the Center City District (CCD) and Shop Center City will be handing out totes (while supplies last) starting at 11:00am at Dilworth Park. Each tote will have a mystery gift card from a local Center City small business.
Some of the participating retailers in this mystery gift card giveaway include:
- The Bar Method Rittenhouse
- Endeavor
- Paper on Pine
- Ripped PHL
- Shibe Vintage Sports
- Sip N Glo
- Toppers
What's the Deal: 6abc Black Friday Playbook
BLACK FRIDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News