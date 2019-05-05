Shopping

Consumer Alert: Popular Britax stroller ruled defective

A popular baby stroller has been ruled defective, but a recall has not been issued.

Safety officials for the Britax brand have sent replacement parts to hundreds of people who own this BOB Jogging Stroller.

The replacement part is a metal bolt to secure the stroller's front wheel.

This is part of an agreement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to avoid issuing a safety recall.

More than 100 injuries have been reported.
