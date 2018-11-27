CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Are e-gift cards safe?

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: How safe are e-gift cards? Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on November 27, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
What's on your holiday wish list? If you said gift cards, you're not alone. About 6 in 10 people prefer to shop for themselves with a gift card.

In past years, holiday gift card purchases have topped some 27 billion dollars. But, Consumer Reports says beware of scams.

Here's the problem - thieves have figured out ways to steal the money you put on gift cards. Consumer Reports says those physical cards for specific stores and vendors that you buy off a rack can be an easy mark for criminals.

"Scammers copy the gift card codes and then they scratch off the strip on the back of the card to steal the PIN. And then once you load money into the card, they can steal from you," said Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reports Money Editor.

Consumer Reports says always check the packaging of any gift card for physical tampering. Make sure the protective stickers or coating are intact. And never buy any card if its PIN is revealed.

"Consumer Reports thinks a more attractive option is to get a reloadable, prepaid card from a charge card or credit card company like Visa or American Express. These issuers will limit your liability to $50 and sometimes zero if you report the theft within two days," said Stanger.

An additional benefit of those cards? They're more widely accepted as a form of payment.

And what about e-gift cards, the kind you purchase and send by text, email or on social media. They're convenient and fast, but are they safe?

"First of all, make sure you're sending the e-gift card to the right person. Before you send it, depending on where you're sending it, get the right email address, phone number or social media account," said Stanger.

Since you'll be revealing personal information about yourself and the recipient like email addresses and credit card numbers, buy e-gift cards only from trusted merchants.

If revealing a lot of personal information concerns you, stick to the plastic cards you can buy off the rack. And be sure to keep the receipt and copy down the card numbers. Some merchants will replace a lost or stolen card with proof of purchase and the card number.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcgiftsconsumer reportswhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
What's the Deal: Holiday gift ideas that give back
Dunkin' imagines 'Espresso-Wear,' clothing for coffee lovers
6abc Black Friday Playbook
Consumer Reports: Best TV deals for Black Friday
More consumer
SHOPPING
Delivery services can help keep package thieves at bay
What's the Deal: Holiday gift ideas that give back
Cyber Monday: Why you could be paying more this year
Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group warns of dangerous toys this holiday season
More Shopping
Top Stories
Arrest made in woman's murder during home invasion
Ex-attorney general Kathleen Kane ordered to report to jail Thursday
Man wanted for abducting children
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Appeals court upholds most convictions in 'Bridgegate' case
DRBA looking to recoup lost toll money from bridge closure
California bar shooter had 5 unused high-capacity magazines
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
Show More
Boy collects pajamas for kids in need this holiday season
Names released in shooting at Poconos municipal building
AccuWeather: Wind whipped Wednesday
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
More News