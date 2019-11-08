Freebie Friday: Veterans Day deals, sandwiches, and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Freebie Friday, beginning with a chance to try a new offering from Dunkin'.
FREE DUNKIN' SANDWICH
Dunkin' locations, across the country, will be giving away free samples of their Beyond Sausage Sandwich from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th. It's made up of plant-based meat, egg, and cheese on an English muffin.
FREE DOG FOOD
Petco locations are offering pet owners a free small bag of dog or cat food on Saturday, November 9th, and Sunday, November 11th while supplies last. The offer is part of a promotion to educate people about their artificial-ingredient free pet food and treats.
FREE FROZEN 2 EVENT
If your child is a fan of Anna and Elsa, head to the Kids Zone area of your local JCPenney store, from 11 to noon Saturday, November 9th for a Disney Frozen 2 Event. Children will get to decorate a free cinch bag and take home some Frozen 2 collector's pin. Just show the coupon from the website.
VETERANS DAY FREEBIES
- Happy Place, the interactive, immersive exhibit at the King of Prussia Mall is offering free admission for both veterans and active-duty military, plus 3 guests from 10 am to 9 pm on Monday, November 11th.
- Military members, past and present, can also get a free haircut at Great Clips and Sport Clips on Monday, November 11th.
- On the food front, veterans and active-duty military can pick from one of seven free meals from Applebee's on Monday, November 11th, including things like a bacon cheeseburger or 6 ounce sirloin meal.
- Chili's is also offering a special menu, featuring options like margarita grilled chicken, for those who have served- past or present.
- California Pizza Kitchen is giving veterans and active-duty military free pizza, salad, or pasta, plus a drink.
- Those who served can also get free sandwiches and cake at all Mission BBQ locations, while veterans, active-duty military, *and their spouses can get a free tall hot coffee from Starbucks on Veterans Day.
Many other locations are also offering freebies for our veterans:
- Dunkin': free donut
- Golden Corral: Free meal
- Denny's: Free grand slam breakfast
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free wings and fries
- TCBY: Free 6 oz. frozen yogurt
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo
- Coffee Beanery: Free coffee
