Freebie Friday: Wawa coffee beer samples, pet photographs with Santa and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cheers to the weekend! Here's something you can raise a glass to this Freebie Friday.

FREE WAWA COFFEE BEER

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company are bringing back their Winter Reserve Coffee Stout beer and a whole slew of new brews, like the Coffee Cake Reserve Stout.
They are taking them on a "Brew Tour" with free tastings. It kicks off December 6th in Chadds Ford, Chester County at 721 Naamans Creek Road.

On Saturday, December 7th at 11 a.m., head to 2SP Brewing Company at 120 Concord Road in Aston, PA.

The last stop is next Thursday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. at the Wawa Grand Opening at 1073 Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township, Chester County.

Click here for more details.

FREE PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA

On December 7th, it's the Kimpton Hotel Palomar's annual Santa Paws event.

Pups can pose for a professional photo, complete with props. There's also a treat bar for pets and their humans.

It's all happening from 1 - 3 pm.

FREE SNOW WALK EXPERIENCE

Also on December 7th, East Market in Center City is hosting a free Snow Walk Experience at 11th and Market .

Starting at 5:30 p.m, there's a synchronized light show, complementary seasonal beer tasting, live entertainment, free lite bites, gloves for the first 150 people, and more.

FREE BARNES AND NOBLE STORYTIME EVENT

On Sunday, December 8th, there's a special Baby and Me Storytime happening at Barnes and Noble stores where the tots are entertained with pop-up books and sensory activities, and there's free Starbucks coffee for caregivers.

FREE WINTERFEST EVENT

On December 7th at King of Prussia Town Center is the 4th annual Winterfest Holiday Extravaganza. From horse and carriage rides, kids' arts and crafts, entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus and the Grinch.

It all happens from 12 p.m. to 5 tomorrow (12/7) and every Saturday through December 21st.
