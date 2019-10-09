Shopping

IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard

IKEA has recalled 7,000 infant bibs that could become a choking hazard for babies.

The company says there are concerns that parts of the snap closure on the MATVRA bibs can fall off.



IKEA says it has received two reports of that happening, but no injuries were reported.

The bibs come two in a pack and are pink nad blue. Other colors of similar bibs are not a risk.

IKEA is asking consumers to stop using the bibs and return then to any store for a refund.

For more information, visit: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsikeababiesrecallshoppingconsumerchoking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Police: Woman brutally attacked; suspect wanted
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Millions face power outages in California amid wildfire risk
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Show More
Penn State football coach responds to letter calling player's dreadlocks 'disgusting'
Many questions remain after Berks County siblings found hanged
UPS to hold hiring fair
Johnson & Johnson hit with $8B verdict
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
More TOP STORIES News