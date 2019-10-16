Shopping

What's the Deal: Seven ways to score free gift cards

By
Today we're talking free money. Well, close - free gift cards. You might not know how easy they are to get - you just need to know where to look.

Our friends at NerdWallet rounded up seven ways to score free gift cards.

The first way to easily earn free money is by trading in your stuff.

Many major retailers, from Target to Walmart to Amazon, have trade-in programs where you can turn in everything from clothes to electronics for gift cards. Did you know Target will also allow you to exchange qualifying gift cards from other merchants, like Macy's, for Target gift cards at participating stores?

Second, taking online surveys from sites like Swagbucks and Toluna can also be redeemed for rewards, including gift cards.

Third, if you have credit card points, check to see how you can cash them in. Many credit card issuers offer gift cards as a redemption option.

Next, NerdWallet says using a cash-back site or app like Ibotta or Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) can really add up. You can earn real cash back and gift card bonuses too.

Number five, on big holidays like Black Friday, check for those gift card incentives. Retailers will occasionally throw in a free gift card when you buy a certain item, or spend a certain amount, so keep your eyes peeled.

Six, referring a friend can often mean a payout for you. Check your memberships and settings and see what you earn for sending a friend their way.

And finally, try your luck! Go ahead and enter giveaways and sweepstakes. There's no guarantee you'll win, but it can't hurt to try.

Pro tip: Follow your favorite stores and brands on social media. That's where you will find most of deals and giveaways these days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwhat's the dealgiftsfree stuffshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 8 hurt after crash involving van in Chester County
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis?'
Philadelphia police officer charged with stalking, harassment
Blackface photos surface of township committee candidate
Video shows tractor trailer hitting bridge in Delaware County
Jury deliberations to resume Thursday in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial
Show More
Mother charged with murders of husband, 2 children in Tacony
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle
Cody, Brandi Rhodes bring AEW to Philadelphia
Armed robber steals cash, cigarettes from Philly 7-Eleven
More TOP STORIES News