What's the Deal: Best and worst items to buy in October

What's the Deal: What to buy and not to in October - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's finally October and with this brand new month comes a whole crop of new deals.

Let's start with this month's biggie - Halloween!

Our friends at DealNews say in this case, it's good to be a procrastinator. Whether you're still thinking of what to dress up as or if your kids haven't quite decided,it pays to wait here.

DealNews says in the two weeks prior to Halloween, the prices drop as low as 75% off.

As for the candy, Slickdeals says to check Amazon for competitive pricing and consider buying in bulk at club stores like Costco or BJ's or Sam's Club.

They also say October is traditionally one of the best months to buy a new car, as dealerships are eager to offload last year's inventory ahead of new models arriving towards the end of the year.

Columbus Day is next week and with that comes sales. DealNews says it's the last big shopping event of the year before Black Friday and look for sales on home items, footwear and clothing.

Also big this month are deals on European Vacations, as this is what's known as "shoulder season." Off season pricing is about 30% off retail right now.

And for all of our green thumbs out there, check your garden centers. Right now, there are big end-of-season sales with big markdowns on perennials, which don't need to be replanted each year.

But there is a reminder to wait for Black Friday to buy certain items like technology and appliances.

Black Friday is just 53 days away.

