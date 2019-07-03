Shots fired, 1 person in custody after standoff in Reading

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- One person is in custody following an hours-long standoff in Berks County with shots fired.

Several roads were blocked near North Ninth Street in Reading around 3 a.m. Wednesday as authorities swarmed the block.

Our sister station WFMZ reports a robbery suspect ran from officers who then fired shots to try and stop the man.

That person was taken into custody around 7 a.m.

It's unclear if he had a weapon or what led to the shooting.
