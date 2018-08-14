CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --Cheltenham police and other agencies are on the scene of a reported shooting at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center on Cheltenham Avenue near Easton Road.
Officials said there are reports of shots fired inside the Walmart around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police said at least two people have been injured in this incident.
One person was taken into custody at East Sedgewick and Forrest avenues, just blocks from the Walmart.
Police will not confirm at this time if that person is the shooter.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
