Shots fired during Allentown hourslong standoff

#BREAKING Shots were fired during what turned into a standoff situation in Allentown. https://t.co/z8Cp6UVSFw pic.twitter.com/CEeJd86ahs — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 26, 2019

INCIDENT UPDATE - The incident in the area of N. Meadow St. / W. Tilghman St. has been made safe. Residents in the area are able to get in and out as needed. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released later today #AllentownPolice — Allentown PD (@AllentownPolice) December 26, 2019

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A standoff with gunfire that prompted police in Allentown to advise nearby residents to stay inside their homes early Thursday morning has ended.The situation began around midnight Thursday and came to an end five hours later.Residents said they heard dozens of shots coming from an apartment building on the 700 block of North Meadow Street.SWAT teams were called in along with a large police presence. Surrounding streets were shut down and residents of the apartment building were not allowed inside.Authorities attempted to communicate with the barricaded person using a megaphone. Neighbors said law enforcement officials were throwing tear gas into the building.They eventually made entry.Just before 5 a.m., residents of the apartment building were told the standoff was over and they could return to their homes.Allentown police had been asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes. Many surrounding roads have reopened, but North Meadow Street remains closed.Action News spoke to next-door neighbor Luiz Perez. He said he heard the a couple arguing before the shooting."Before I came out, maybe seven, eight, nine shots," neighbor Luiz Perez said. "I can't tell you what he was shooting at because I can't see through the walls, but I didn't see no force, or police trying to hurt the man, they were actually trying to help but he's the one not cooperating."It is unclear what led up to the standoff.No injuries have been reported at this time and there is no word on the condition of the shooter.