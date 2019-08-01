Shots fired in armored car robbery in University City, suspects flee

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armored car guard fired shots at two robbery suspects near the University of Pennsylvania's campus Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the 3500 block of Market Street in University City.

Police believe the suspects were waiting for the Garda truck to make its stop at the PNC ATM on the corner of 35th and Market street.

As one guard approached the machine with black duffel bags of money, police said a masked man pointed a long rifle at him.

Another suspect approached with a handgun demanding the bags of cash.

Authorities said that's when the second guard in the armored truck fired towards the men. It was enough to make them scatter, dropping the bags of money and their weapons.

One of the suspects fled on foot eastbound on Market Street.

The second suspect got into a maroon Chevy Trailblazer and went northbound on 36th Street. Police believe the car had at least one additional person inside.

Pictured: The scene of an armored car robbery at 36th and Market in Philadelphia on August 1, 2019.



A gun was recovered with one of the bags along with an assault weapon clip containing 40 to 50 rounds, police said.

Police are checking local hospitals in case the suspects were injured and seek treatment.

Both Penn's and Drexel University's Departments of Public Safety issued alerts about the robbery.

Police said there is a lot of video in the area they will review to help them find the suspects.
