1 critical after shots fired into car in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who opened fire into a car wounding two people.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday on the 8000 block of Forrest Avenue in West Oak Lane.

Investigators said two 21-year-old men were in the car when someone approached and fired 17 shots.

A bullet grazed the driver in the chest. The front seat passenger was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.


Police said two of the victims' friends were nearby and flagged down officers for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
