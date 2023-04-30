WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bucks County family raises money for Philadelphia hospital in honor of their son

Their 3-year-old son Ollie is a former patient at Shriner's.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Sunday, April 30, 2023 3:45AM
Bucks County family raises money for Philadelphia hospital in honor of their son
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks County family raises money for Philadelphia hospital in honor of their son

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local family is raising money for Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

For the Romanowicz family, the cause is deeply personal.

Their 3-year-old son Ollie is a former patient at Shriner's.

Each year, the family gives back by raising money for the hospital instead of birthday gifts for Ollie.

Ahead of the boy's fourth birthday next month, they hosted a 'Wine and Dine for Shrine' event on Saturday in Bristol, Bucks County.

There were raffle baskets, a wine cork raffle, and a 50-50.

Their goal is to raise over $3,500 for the hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW