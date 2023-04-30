Bucks County family raises money for Philadelphia hospital in honor of their son

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local family is raising money for Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

For the Romanowicz family, the cause is deeply personal.

Their 3-year-old son Ollie is a former patient at Shriner's.

Each year, the family gives back by raising money for the hospital instead of birthday gifts for Ollie.

Ahead of the boy's fourth birthday next month, they hosted a 'Wine and Dine for Shrine' event on Saturday in Bristol, Bucks County.

There were raffle baskets, a wine cork raffle, and a 50-50.

Their goal is to raise over $3,500 for the hospital.