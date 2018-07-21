Siblings seek justice after brother is shot to death in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Siblings seek justice after brother is shot to death in North Philly. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man sitting inside an apartment is shot in the head in front of other people. Now his siblings want justice.

Tramel Parker describes her twin brother, Troy, in glowing terms.

"Troy was a gentle giant basically. He was generous, he was ambitious, he was caring, he helped his community," she said.

And while she says he was a good guy, she was also honest about his relationships.

"I think he just ran with the wrong crowd for a lot of different reasons," said Tramel.

On Sunday, March 11, the 40-year-old was with other people inside a unit at the Girard Court Apartments along the 2100 block of North College Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Just before 8:30 p.m. police were called for a shooting.

When they arrived they found Troy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

"People, unfortunately, did rob him as he was hurt, it's, it's unimaginable," said Tramell.

Troy was taken to the hospital where he died two days later. No one else in the apartment was shot. And witnesses were only able to give brief descriptions of the shooter.

"It's really horrible, I think he was targeted is what it sounded like," added Tramell.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Since his death, Tramel has set up a foundation to help underserved communities.

She said, "We want to try and help them get resources so hopefully this won't happen to someone else."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrime fightershomicide investigationhomicidemurdershootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shooting suspect in standoff at LA market; 1 woman killed
Police search for endangered missing kids with mother in Philly
Missouri duck boat survivor recalls accident that killed 9 of her family members
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Pop-Ups Sunday
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Tredyffrin shopping center
1 dead after car crashes and catches fire in East Whiteland Twp.
Firefighters battle Upper Darby building fire
Show More
Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults
Teenager recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
Police search for suspect who robbed Northeast Philadelphia convenience store
More News