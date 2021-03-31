PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the weather turns warmer, more Philadelphians are venturing out to support their local businesses.
On Spring Garden Street, Silk City is reopening its doors after closing for the winter.
General Manager Joppy Ferrone says they'll be open outdoors in their tent-covered garden, on the street if you want to get some sun and inside dining is also an option.
"We have a new menu that's coming out with a lot of vegan options and a lot of the specials that everyone has come to love on the Silk City menu over the years," said Ferrone.
He says it was extremely difficult having to close in December but it just didn't make sense to stay open. He's hoping for a great summer.
"We're in for a good summer. I think this is going to be a time for us to shine, and the restaurant industry in Philadelphia in general to come out of its hibernation and really do this thing," said Ferrone.
Silk City reopens with new menu after winter closure
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More