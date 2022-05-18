Delaware's singing umpire goes viral after performing National Anthem ahead of softball playoff game

The now famous 'Singing Umpire' took the spotlight when the audio system failed as attendees stood to salute the flag.
The video is being share all over social media.
"They went to do the National Anthem, and it didn't work," said Joe Cobb, an umpire for The Delaware Softball Umpires Association. "I couldn't just let the game be played without the National Anthem being played. I hadn't practiced it, but I know it. I watch a lot of sporting events, and when they are playing it, I am usually singing along with it."
Cobb told Action News that he once sang the national anthem at a football game.
When asked, 'Could people expect an encore?' Cobb said, "If asked to, yes, I sure would. I love my country."
Cobb has been an umpire for 12 years --while also working in the field of mental health.