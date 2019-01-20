WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Safety engineers with the Public Utility Commission worked behind a house on Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Twp. after officials say a sinkhole opened up Sunday.
"From what I saw, a sinkhole opened up and exposed a portion of the Mariner East One Pipeline. And to me that's very concerning," said John Mattia, of West Whiteland Township.
The Del-Chesco United for Pipeline Safety Facebook group posted these pictures which they say show the pipeline exposed.
This is the latest in a series of incidents involving the Mariner East pipelines.
Last month, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan opened a criminal investigation into their construction and the owners Energy Transfer LP and Sunoco Logistics Partners.
Crews had been working on three pipelines that would carry propane, butane, and ethane from Western Pennsylvania to Marcus Hook in Delaware County.
In March, Action News reported on sinkholes that opened in this same neighborhood in West Whiteland Township and frightened neighbors concerned about the pipeline work.
It began a back and forth between the state Public Utility Commission and local officials, debating whether work could continue safely or not.
Neighbors are frustrated.
"This pipeline has no business being here," said Mattia.
Chester County officials released a statement explaining that the sinkhole was caused by the failure of a water drainage system associated with the pipeline.
Police said the sinkhole is 5 feet wide and 10 feet deep, and while the pipeline is exposed it is not damaged.
Sunoco released a statement tonight confirming the ME-1 pipeline was exposed.
It reads: "There is no impact to the line, but we have voluntarily shut it in out of an abundance of caution. We have geologists on site. It is too early to know additional details at this time. We are working with the PA PUC in the investigation, and will remain in communication with local officials and first responders."
