Skippy Peanut Butter issues recall for some jars over concerns they may contain steel fragments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Skippy Foods, LLC has announced a voluntary recall of 9,353 cases of peanut butter over concerns some jars may contain stainless steel fragments.
The recall includes:
-SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozL with codes dates Best if Used By MAY0423 and Best if Used By MAY0523;
-SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40oz with code date Best if Used By MAY0523;
-SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz with code dates Best if Used By MAY0623, Best if Used By MAY0723;
-SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protei, 14 oz with code date Best if Used By MAY1023.
The company said that other sizes, varieties or packaging configurations are not impacted by the recall.
No consumer complaints have been reported and the manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the problem, the company said.
Anyone who has purchased recalled peanut butter can return it to the retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for instructions and information.
