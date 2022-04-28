Philadelphia teen is singing her way to Harvard University and Berklee College of Music

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Skyy Brooks is a rising star, not only in her vocal talent but also in her academics.Right now, she's a senior at the Philadelphia High School For Creative & Performing Arts."She has this amazing sweet voice, but her voice carries over in so many other spaces in this building," said Principal Joanne Beaver.The North Philadelphia native has just been accepted to Harvard University and the Berklee College of Music, with all five years of school paid in full. She is one of 20 students in the world to receive the dual admission."I wasn't expecting to get into Harvard because it's this esteemed, magical and mystical place, so when I opened my acceptance letter, we all cheered and hugged each other and cried," she said.Skyy was also accepted into nearly a dozen other colleges including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Stanford University."We are so proud of her," said her mother Taiyana Brooks. "I think it's just setting up a great legacy for our family and it's a great example that other students can do the same thing."Skyy hopes her voice will spark change, not just in music, but in her community."I'm passionate about building political literacy for the black community and really uplifting the black community," said Skyy Brooks.Brooks says she is hoping to study abroad in Spain while studying at the Berklee College of Music.Her biggest piece of advice for other young students in Philadelphia is to stay focused on the goal and just go for it.