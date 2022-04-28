education

Philadelphia teen is singing her way to Harvard University and Berklee College of Music

Skyy Brooks is one of 20 students in the world to receive this dual admission.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia teen is singing her way to Harvard University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Skyy Brooks is a rising star, not only in her vocal talent but also in her academics.

Right now, she's a senior at the Philadelphia High School For Creative & Performing Arts.

"She has this amazing sweet voice, but her voice carries over in so many other spaces in this building," said Principal Joanne Beaver.

The North Philadelphia native has just been accepted to Harvard University and the Berklee College of Music, with all five years of school paid in full. She is one of 20 students in the world to receive the dual admission.

"I wasn't expecting to get into Harvard because it's this esteemed, magical and mystical place, so when I opened my acceptance letter, we all cheered and hugged each other and cried," she said.

Skyy was also accepted into nearly a dozen other colleges including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Stanford University.

"We are so proud of her," said her mother Taiyana Brooks. "I think it's just setting up a great legacy for our family and it's a great example that other students can do the same thing."

Skyy hopes her voice will spark change, not just in music, but in her community.

"I'm passionate about building political literacy for the black community and really uplifting the black community," said Skyy Brooks.

Brooks says she is hoping to study abroad in Spain while studying at the Berklee College of Music.

Her biggest piece of advice for other young students in Philadelphia is to stay focused on the goal and just go for it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia newseducationhigh schoolmusicfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Salem Co. Vocational Tech to receive $200k for offshore wind program
Archeologist explores abandoned Lenape reservation
Housing shortage, rising rents squeeze US college students
Crews respond to smoke at Lower Merion High School
TOP STORIES
Officials: Woman pulled from river after car plunges off NJ pier
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
Accused NYC subway shooter improperly questioned in cell: lawyers
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
NFL Draft: With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options
Bouncer wanted on murder charge after fatal punch surrenders
Bench warrant issued for former AG Kane for probation violation
Show More
TaRhonda's mom responds to her viral pound cake text
23-year-old man dead, woman injured after being shot inside car
KOP man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riots, hit officer with flagpole: Feds
Salem Co. Vocational Tech to receive $200k for offshore wind program
Puppy recovering from emergency surgery after being shot in Philly
More TOP STORIES News