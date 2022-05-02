After 2 hard years, tenacity of Philly small businesses celebrated during 'Small Business Week'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- National Small Business Week kicked off Monday in Philadelphia.New Olympia House Restaurant in the Castor Avenue Commercial Corridor in Northeast Philadelphia opened in 1987."My father basically came with the American Dream from Greece, and we opened up a restaurant in Philadelphia," said second-generation owner Lambros Karazournias.His mother still works in the restaurant.The last few years have been difficult for small businesses, and Karazournias' restaurant is no exception."We are the foundation of America. We help everyone, local neighborhoods, everyone," said Karazournias. "It's emotional, it's tough, it's hard. We never turned anyone down, and I'm really happy that."Karazournias said grants helped his business stay afloat.This National Small Business Week, officials here are highlighting the tenacity of businesses throughout the pandemic and the need to support them."In 2020, we distributed $254 million in grants of which $35.5 came from the City of Philadelphia to ensure small businesses maintained their doors open or kept employees," said Varsovia Fernandez, Executive Director of PA CDFI Network."These small business owners are key to job growth in our city, and they are the lifeblood that helps keep our commercial corridors alive," said Councilwoman Cherelle L. Parker.Customers try to do their part."It's harder for small businesses to operate. Definitely. There are tons of small businesses that went out of business over the last two years. It's terrible," said Tom Senior of Mayfair."They have more trouble because they got Walmart, all the big stores, Target, and all starting to sell food and stuff, so I like coming to support small business better," said Bob Manien of Northeast Philadelphia.On November, 4 Every Occasion Cakes on Cottman Avenue will be marking nine years in business.Owner Anitria Odum is also grateful for relief grants."We are a staple in the community. People can just come out of their back doors, come out and visit and get their needs met, get their treats. Get their good food," said Odum. "We are on the road to recovery, but we still have a ways to go."