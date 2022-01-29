community journalist

Behind the wheel: Learn what it's like to be a snowplow driver

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Behind the wheel: Learn what it's like to be a snowplow driver

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "This is my home when I come to work," said Shakur McFadden behind the wheel of a snowplow.

McFadden, 28, was born and raised in Camden, New Jersey. Now, living in Voorhees, he works as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Camden County Public Works. Over the last eight years, he has cut trees and filled potholes. And with every handful of winter storms comes the opportunity to clear the streets of snow.

"I can do this all day every day," he said.

That's hardly an exaggeration. McFadden's work day began the night prior to the storm and continued sleeplessly until the morning. As snow continued to fall, the end of his shift moved further out of sight.

"Take your little break and you get back to it," he said.

McFadden said today's snowstorm is among the biggest he has witnessed recently.

"The snow is consistent, but all the windrift and all the snow comes back on the road from it blowing," he said. "It's more annoying than it is hard."

But sometimes, the snow is not the biggest issue.

"What you can see is something that you can deal with," said McFadden. "It's the stuff you can't see, which is the ice. That's the worst part of it."

Snowplow drivers like McFadden encourage all non-essential workers to stay off the road for everyone's safety.

"It makes it easier for us to do our job and for you to not get stuck in weathers like this," he said. "If you're just in the way, that doesn't make my job any easier."

Despite the difficulty of the job, McFadden says it's worth a shot for anyone willing to take the wheel.

"If you don't mind working and making a difference, this is definitely a job where you want to be," he said.

In other news, Camden County is set to reintroduce their senior and disabled snow removal program in the wake of this weekend's storm. For more information, including eligibility and prerequisites, visit their website.

RELATED: Camden mural artists spell out "Invincible" vision of city's future

EMBED More News Videos

Commuters driving on Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey, will spot an inspirational mural designed by local artists.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherclementoncamden countycommunity journalistwinter stormwintersnowstormsnow plowwinter weathertrafficdrivingfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Robots serve food to seniors at Delaware County retirement community
Philadelphia veterinarians team up to provide emergency care for pets
Gamers raise thousands for CHOP during 24-hour marathon
Downingtown marching band dazzles with Rose Parade performance
TOP STORIES
Snowfall Totals: Here are the latest snow amounts from the nor'easter
Watch: Time lapse videos of the snowfall in our region
Tom Brady retires from football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls
AccuWeather: Blizzard confirmed along the coast in NJ, Del.
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
Snow quickly piles up as nor'easter hits New Jersey
Pentagon says enough Russian forces to move on Ukraine's cities
Show More
Rittenhouse's gun used in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed: judge
Some NJ drivers had to brave the snow, slick roads to get to work
Philadelphia to lift snow emergency at 5 p.m.
LIST: Snow emergencies, closures and delays
NJ declares state of emergency ahead of nor'easter
More TOP STORIES News