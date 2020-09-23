Social media roars with reaction following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

BREAKING: Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankinson has been charged with 3 felony counts of wanton endangerment for the bullets that went into other apartments.



Not charged in Breonna's death at all.



Given a $15,000 cash bond.



No other officers are being charged. — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 23, 2020

Calling this a slap in the face is an understatement.



A grave injustice.



This is the root of why we say Black Lives Matter.



They have treated Breonna Taylor's life like it doesn't matter one bit.



I'm sick and angry. https://t.co/ffzqwMASh3 — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 23, 2020

#BreakingNews Grand jury indicts 1 out of 3 police officers in #BreonnaTaylor death.



This is NOT what #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor looks like! — NAACP (@NAACP) September 23, 2020

The pain and angst Americans have felt during this 191-day delay are due to a lack of care and attention to Black lives. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/pDyPgPsMXK — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) September 23, 2020

Today's decision to only indict 1 officer with 3 counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment is a national disgrace. We must take this anger to the polls and vote. If you've already voted, get your friends to vote. The only way to change the system is to overwhelm it. #BreonnaTaylor — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) September 23, 2020

Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive! pic.twitter.com/EarmBAhhuf — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 23, 2020

It’s all kind of numbing. On one hand it’s like I KNOW I’m not crazy there’s a real problem in our country. On the other I’m sad that everyone doesn’t see it and some don’t want to. Of course I know God is at work. It’s just tough to process it all. #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/b1ALKdkRS3 — Lecrae (@lecrae) September 23, 2020

This country will break your heart at every possible turn. But Breonna Taylor and her murder will not be forgotten. This injustice will not be forgotten. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 23, 2020

This is is a PRIME example of Rotten to the CORE!!! UnJust!!!! Disrespectful and BLATANT DISREGARD!!!! Infuriated!!!!!!! https://t.co/TWVeV8Q3rp — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) September 23, 2020

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Bulls--- decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020

