Society

2020 census: Why it matters

EMBED <>More Videos

2020 will be the first year people can fill out the census questionnaire online, by mail or by phone - here's why you should fill it out.

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- Every 10 years the government sends out a census questionnaire, hoping to count exactly how many people there are in the country.

The upcoming 2020 census is expected to be the most efficient one to date because for the first time, people can respond online from any device, by mail or by phone.

The census is required by the U.S. Constitution and helps the government make some major decisions.

The census determines how more than $675 billion in federal funding gets split up across the country. That money goes toward things in your community like housing, education, transportation, employment opportunities, health care and public policies.

Census results also determine congressional representation for each state. So, the more people in a state... the more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Federal funds and grants are based on population totals and broken down by sex, age, race and other factors. But, the census is only helpful if people actually fill it out. So when the time comes, do it!

Until then, spread the word and make sure you and the people you know get counted.

To learn more about the 2020 census, visit the U.S. Census Bureau.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspotonpoliticsu.s. & worldpopulationcensus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carnival company, church react to Norristown fight
2 arrested after body found in plastic storage bin in Frankford
Reward posted in search for suspects in shooting of train conductor
Man dies after fire rips through Rhawnhurst home
Mother calls for change after daughter killed by repeat DUI offender
Montco voters to use new paper ballot system in Pa. primary
Show More
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter recovering after falling, breaking hip
Verizon offering $10K reward in South Jersey network destruction spree
Delco students create quilts to help comfort children
Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest, cocaine seizure in Mount Laurel
More TOP STORIES News