It’s snowing in Philly but The Women’s March is still going , speakers are on stage now ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/0Y2dxJ49Bq — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 18, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia went on as planned despite the snowy weather Saturday.For the fourth year in a row, thousands of people were expected to take the streets of Center City for women's rights.The march began at 10 a.m. at Logan Square. It ends at Eakins Oval on the Ben Franklin Parkway.Several roads in the area are closed until 2:30 p.m. and some SEPTA bus routes are being detoured.