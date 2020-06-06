Society

6abc Town Hall - Race, Rage and Healing

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In the wake of continued national civil unrest due to the George Floyd homicide at the hands of law enforcement, 6abc anchor Sharrie Williams moderated the 6abc town hall, "Race, Rage and Healing: Where Do We Go From Here?"



Anchor Gray Hall also fielded questions from the community with topics including actionable next steps for combating racial injustice, pushing for policy changes in law enforcement, addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the health and economics in communities of color as well as discussing racial trauma.

Panelists include:

Chad Dion Lassiter - executive director, PA Human Relations Commission; and national speaker on race relations and Black Male Violence Prevention

Dr. Erica Wilkins - psychologist and Drexel associate professor researching the residual effects of slavery and sociocultural factors in African Americans in the treatment of post-traumatic stress and grief counseling

Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller - pastor of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, the largest African American Church in Pennsylvania.

Andrea Custis - president & CEO of the National Urban League Philadelphia

George Burrell - attorney, former politician and local leader in business, civic and political affairs in Philadelphia for 30 years

Retired Detective Crystal Williams-Coleman - Philadelphia Police Department - president of the Guardian Civic League - social justice organization for African American police officers

Lauren Footman - director of Outreach and Equity for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
