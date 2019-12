ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students at Abington Senior High School are working with a local charity to help families affected by cancer.Members of the Garden Club spent Thursday morning packing and wrapping gifts donated by students and staff throughout the school. Kisses for Kyle provided the wish lists.The non-profit provides services for families fighting childhood cancer.One of the recipients is the family of Abington's own Juwan Adams. He recently appeared on Action News to discuss his need for a stem cell transplant.