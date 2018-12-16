Allentown property owners facing possible tax hike in 2019

Property owners in Allentown, Pennsylvania will see a 26-percent increase in their tax bills next year.It is their first increase in 13 years.Last week, the city council voted against Mayor Ray O'Connell's proposed budget because of the amount of the increase.They countered with a plan which included a lower tax hike of 22-percent.The mayor had until midnight to veto that plan, and he did.He says he cut costs wherever he could, but the city needs the additional revenue in order to provide needed services and to function properly.------