Society

NASA astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space

A bitter divorce battle on Earth is now at the center of claims of crimes in space.

The divorce trial of NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Summer Worden is set to begin in Houston next month.

Worden claims McClain illegally accessed her financial records while aboard the ISS in an effort to gain custody of her son. McClain's lawyer says she was only monitoring the account to ensure the boy's well being.

Worden has since brought an FTC complaint against McClain for identity theft, potentially the first criminal allegation from space.

McClain took to Twitter Saturday saying, "There's unequivocally no truth to these claims."



NASA also released a statement saying they do not comment on personal, or personnel issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonnasadivorcefamilyu.s. & worldspacecustody
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Teen shot in the back of the head in Southwest Philadelphia
SEPTA police officer foils attempted burglary of check cashing store
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
Neighbors offer mixed feedback on Made in America setup
Crash closes portion of Northeast Extension
Ex-fraternity house manager sentenced to 2 years' probation
Show More
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance erupts in flames
Source: Andrew Luck tells Indianapolis Colts he is retiring from NFL
More TOP STORIES News