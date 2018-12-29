SOCIETY

Texas baby weighing nearly 15 pounds at birth breaks hospital record

ARLINGTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A couple in Arlington is celebrating their new bundle of joy, who has already broken a hospital record.

Baby Ali made his debut weighing nearly 15 pounds, which is twice the size of an average newborn. He's now the biggest baby born at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

"I was like, 'OMG, really?'" Mother Jennifer Medlock said. "He's my special baby."

Jennifer and Eric Medlock says they were expecting a large baby because their first born was big, but this came to them as a surprise.

Although baby Ali had to be born by C-section, Jennifer says she had a very healthy pregnancy.

"It doesn't matter how big he is, I'm blessed to have him," she said.
The newborn was a blessing for the family in many ways. Jennifer has severe Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and doctors told them that having a baby would be a long shot.

"We tried, and we prayed," Jennifer said.

The couple went through fertility treatments for their first born, and were about to start the process again when they learned they were expecting Ali.

"I love proving people wrong," Jessica said.

