U.S. & WORLD

Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

Jill Lawless
LONDON --
Art prankster Banksy has struck again.

A work by the elusive street artist self-destructed in front of startled auction-goers on Friday, moments after being sold for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million).

The spray-painted canvas "Girl With Balloon" went under the hammer at Sotheby's in London, fetching more than three times its pre-sale estimate and equaling a record price for the artist.

Then, as an alarm sounded, it ran through a shredder embedded in the frame, emerging from the bottom in strips.

A post on Banksy's official Instagram account showed the moment - and the shocked reaction of those in the room - with the words "Going, going, gone..."

"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," said Alex Branczik, head of contemporary European art at Sotheby's.

The auction house said it was "in discussion about next steps" with the buyer.

"We have not experienced this situation in the past . where a painting spontaneously shredded, upon achieving a record for the artist," Branczik said. "We are busily figuring out what this means in an auction context."

Banksy, who has never disclosed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words "Laugh now, but one day I'll be in charge."

He has a penchant for elaborate pranks. In 2005, he hung an image of a spear-toting ancient human pushing a shopping cart in the British Museum, where it remained for several days before being discovered. The next year he smuggled a life-sized figure of a Guantanamo Bay detainee into Disneyland.

"Girl With Balloon," which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldartauction
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
GOP poised to elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
Disabled pup named runner-up in 'Cutest Rescue Dog' contest
Astros fan buys beers for entire section after George Springer hits home run
Police body cam footage shows man giving squirrel CPR
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
California sheriffs deputies help woman stranded with broken wheelchair
Indiana teacher makes scarves for cold students
Governor Murphy signs law establishing "growth zone" around Atlantic City airport
Michigan man unknowingly uses meteorite as doorstop
More Society
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
Show More
GOP poised to elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
More News