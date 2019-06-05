Society

Beer brand develops a contract for friends to sign

If you've ever told your friends you'd meet them for drinks and then bailed, there's now a binding contract that will make you stick to your word.

A Swedish beer brand called Norrlands Guld developed a beer contract.

If you say you're going to meet up for a beer, you sign on it.

There's a fine for failing to show -- 500 Swedish kroner, or $50 US.

The goal is to get friends together and end those phony offers to meet up.
