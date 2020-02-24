Kobe Bryant memorial: Beyonce opens program with performance of 'XO,' 'Halo'

LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce Knowles-Carter kicked off Monday's celebration of life honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staples Center.
Beyonce, who was introduced as a "very close friend of the Bryant family," performed a medley of her songs "XO" and "Halo."
"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," Beyonce, clad in a gold suit, said at the beginning of her performance.
"I want us to do it all together. I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love," Beyonce added, motioning toward the sky.
She closed the performance with a kiss toward the sky.
Fans fortunate enough to get tickets to the service filled the arena, where a stage surrounded by thousands of red roses has replaced the basketball court.
Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed last month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather while heading to a basketball tournament that Gianna was to play in.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
