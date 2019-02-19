BORDER WALL

Boy sets up hot chocolate stand to raise money for border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas boy sells hot chocolate to help pay for border wall

AUSTIN, Texas (WPVI) --
A boy in Austin, Texas has raised more than $5,000 from selling hot chocolate dedicated to funds to build a border wall along the southern U.S. border.

KTRK-TV reports, on Saturday, Benton Stevens and his dad Shane posted video on Facebook showcasing the hot chocolate stand in front of a shopping complex, selling for $2 a cup.

A sign in front of the boy's stand said "proceeds help Trump build the wall."

For an extra 50 cents, Benton also offered large "Nancy Pelosi" marshmallows to melt. Smaller "Beto O'Rourke" marshmallows were also offered at no extra charge.

After sales over the weekend, Benton's dad posted Monday that the boy raised more than $2,200 through a Venmo account. By Tuesday, the dad reported the account totaled almost $5,000.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPresident Donald Trumpborder wallu.s. & worldnancy pelosibeto o'rourkeTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Third border tunnel leading north from Mexico to U.S. found
More border wall
SOCIETY
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Secret society performs random acts of kindness at NJ school
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
LIVE: Penn president speaks with former VP Joe Biden
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
Safety experts warn of dangers at indoor trampoline parks
Polar Vortex may have killed off majority of stink bugs, experts find
Show More
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at Camden apartments
Mom charged in toddler's death to remain jailed until trial
Armed robbery shootings in Germantown may be connected
More News