Bride finds surprise message from late mom on wedding shoes

A bride in the UK received a touching surprise on her wedding day.She found a secret message on the soles of her shoes, arranged by her late mother.The message reads:"Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you. Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots love and big hugs, Mum xxxx"The bride's mother, who was terminally ill, planned the surprise gift before she passed away. Lace and Love , the wedding shoe service, says they got a grateful, emotional call from the bride when she received her special shoes on her big day.