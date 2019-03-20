Bride finds surprise message from late mom on wedding shoes

She found a secret message on the soles of her shoes, arranged by her late mother.
The message reads:
"Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you. Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots love and big hugs, Mum xxxx"
The bride's mother, who was terminally ill, planned the surprise gift before she passed away.
Lace and Love, the wedding shoe service, says they got a grateful, emotional call from the bride when she received her special shoes on her big day.