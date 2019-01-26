U.S. & WORLD

Candy makers sued over claims they're ripping off their customers

Candy makers sued over claims they're ripping off their customers. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 26, 2019.

Prosecutors from six California counties are suing two candy makers, claiming they're ripping off consumers with big boxes.

The complaint alleges that people buying products from Ghirardelli and Russel Stover aren't always getting what they pay for.

The state's Deputy District Attorney says the companies use large packages to make customers think they're getting a lot of candy.

He also says, in some cases, the candy weight is less than what's listed on the label.

The Deputy District Attorney says, in order to avoid going to court, both companies have agreed to pay a $750,000 penalty and change their packaging.

