Charlottesville, Virginia takes precaution ahead of one-year anniversary of violent rally

Charlottesville, Virginia takes precaution ahead of one-year anniversary of violent rally. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 9, 2018.

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia is taking extra precautions ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally.

A woman was killed and dozens more were injured when a car drove into a crowd during a "Unite the Right" rally on August 12.

Several peaceful events are planned to commemorate last year's event.

Law enforcement officials say there will be a heavy police presence in the area.

