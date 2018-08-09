Charlottesville, Virginia takes precaution ahead of one-year anniversary of violent rally

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia is taking extra precautions ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally.
A woman was killed and dozens more were injured when a car drove into a crowd during a "Unite the Right" rally on August 12.
Several peaceful events are planned to commemorate last year's event.
Law enforcement officials say there will be a heavy police presence in the area.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldrallyprotest
societyu.s. & worldrallyprotest