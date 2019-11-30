holiday

Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year, fueled by millennials

By ABC7.com staff
Christmas tree sellers are expecting huge sales this holiday season, after a surge in 2018.

A study by the National Christmas Tree Association shows a 20% spike in real tree purchases and 12% rise in artificial tree purchases last year.

Experts say the demand is fueled by millennials who are starting their own families.

It's also more common to have multiple trees in one home.

Some analysts believe social media might have something to do with it as people try to get the perfect holiday photo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidaychristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region
Man critical after being shot 4 times in Brewerytown
Residents on alert after black bear spotted near Villanova
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
1 dead after crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike
Show More
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
DNA test helps Philly woman find sister after two decades
Body found in woods in NE Philly
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
Black Friday shoppers cash in on big deals at area malls
More TOP STORIES News