Christopher Columbus statue removed from Camden's Farnham Park

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Christopher Columbus statue has been removed from Camden's Farnham Park.Chopper 6 was overhead Thursday night as the statue was laid onto a flatbed truck.The city issued a statement saying the removal of the statue was long overdue.Protesters say Columbus' exploration shouldn't be idolized because it led to the massacre and forced migration of Native Americans.On Thursday night, protesters blocked the truck from moving, upset the statue was taken down before a planned demonstration this weekend.The Columbus statue later ended up on the ground in pieces.