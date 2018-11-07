City Council suggests 'I Voted' stickers with Philly attitude

Dear @PhillyVotes:

We think our #IVoted Stickers could use more Philly attitude.

We respectfully submit some suggestions. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/AEL8HAmtXt — PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) November 6, 2018

One more, by request. Thanks for the RTs! Now be sure to vote.

Polls are open until 8pm.

Verify your polling location at https://t.co/94oDw3yl1A #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/MEArJP217i — PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) November 6, 2018

We liked @PHLCouncil’s #IVoted designs so much that we turned them in to reusable #ElectionDay pins! pic.twitter.com/2KVibxjiEA — Clean Air Council (@cleanaircouncil) November 6, 2018

Already working on this... keep an eye out in future elections. — Philadelphia City Commissioners (@PhillyVotes) November 6, 2018

Voters on Tuesday walked out of polling sites proudly wearing their "I Voted" stickers.But Philadelphia City Council members think our stickers could use a little more Philly attitude.And they respectfully submitted their own suggestions. One had an image of City Hall, then another was a take on the Wawa logo, another resembled water ice and soft pretzel from Rita's. And then there was the Gritty one.They also added a cheesesteak one to their collection later on.The City Council tweeted the Spanish versions.The Clear Air Council loved the sticker ideas so much they made their owns pins of the designs!Perhaps City Council was joking, perhaps not.But the Philadelphia City Commissioners responded to the sticker suggestions, "Already working on this! Keep an eye out in future elections!"We will.-----