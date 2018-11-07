City Council suggests 'I Voted' stickers with Philly attitude

But Philadelphia City Council members think our stickers could use a little more Philly attitude.
And they respectfully submitted their own suggestions. One had an image of City Hall, then another was a take on the Wawa logo, another resembled water ice and soft pretzel from Rita's. And then there was the Gritty one.
Dear @PhillyVotes:— PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) November 6, 2018
We think our #IVoted Stickers could use more Philly attitude.
We respectfully submit some suggestions. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/AEL8HAmtXt
They also added a cheesesteak one to their collection later on.
One more, by request. Thanks for the RTs! Now be sure to vote.— PHLCouncil (@PHLCouncil) November 6, 2018
Polls are open until 8pm.
Verify your polling location at https://t.co/94oDw3yl1A #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/MEArJP217i
The City Council tweeted the Spanish versions.
November 6, 2018
The Clear Air Council loved the sticker ideas so much they made their owns pins of the designs!
We liked @PHLCouncil’s #IVoted designs so much that we turned them in to reusable #ElectionDay pins! pic.twitter.com/2KVibxjiEA— Clean Air Council (@cleanaircouncil) November 6, 2018
Perhaps City Council was joking, perhaps not.
But the Philadelphia City Commissioners responded to the sticker suggestions, "Already working on this! Keep an eye out in future elections!"
Already working on this... keep an eye out in future elections.— Philadelphia City Commissioners (@PhillyVotes) November 6, 2018
We will.
