City of Philadelphia orders closure of encampment along Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has ordered the closure of a controversial encampment of protesters along the Ben Franklin Parkway.The encampment must be closed, and all tents removed, by July 17, city officials said.The encampment began to form last month.Organizers say the goal was to shine a light on homelessness in the city, and support the Black Lives Matter movement.The closure announcement came after representatives from the city's offices of health and human and services and homeless services held a remote meeting on Friday morning.Mayor Jim Kenney's office said that the order came after weeks of negotiations to respond to "ever-shifting demands" by representatives and residents of the encampment.Kenney's office said officials are increasingly concerned about public health and safety.In a statement issued late Thursday, Philadelphia Housing Action - the coalition of groups that organized the encampment - said they had ended talks with the city. They cited the city's "failure to provide or even offer a single unit of housing" to any of the camp's 150-plus residents and the imposition of "an artificial deadline" for disbanding the camp.