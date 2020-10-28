Community rallies for change after shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors in West Philadelphia show what hope looks like along 60th Steet after a night of unrest sparked by the killing of Walter Wallace Jr."I'm cleaning up today because I live here. I'm not with anybody getting paid or an organization," said resident D' Aaroa Washington.D'Aaroa Washington and neighbors aren't waiting on change, they're determined to be the change."I'm not out here pointing fingers, I'm not asking questions. I just want this stuff up, I just want the community to feel like we care about one another because everyone wasn't out here to steal or to put a bad name on Walter Wallace Jr.," she said.Around the corner, pastors were getting ready to attend a community meeting at Christian Compassion Church Tuesday evening. The focus is on healing."How can we support this family and their loss?" Pastor Harrod Clay questioned.He says a big solution is going back to community policing."What would have happened had these two police officers knew the family?" Clay asked.Mother's In Charge has been advocating for Philadelphia to get a trauma center."They can get help with dealing with the issue first and foremost, somebody that's going to direct them to some sort of therapy," Renee McDonald said.Young ladies cleaning up the neighborhood on Tuesday say it's really about having pride in where you live.