Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World

I just wanted to share this video for a Disney experience! We just went to disney world last week and my daughter asked the pianist at the Grand Floridian if I could sing while he played. This is me singing Ave Maria at Grand Floridian. I hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/GCJsG11lac — Justin Gigliello (@JGigliello) March 24, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man is going viral after a video of him singing 'Ave Maria' at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian resort surfaced on social media.Justin Gigliello posted the video to Twitter on Sunday saying that his daughter walked up to the pianist and asked if her dad could sing while he played.And to the surprise of many on social media Gigliello was good, like really good.However, the most endearing part of the video is the way Gigliello's daughter proudly looked at her father as he sang.