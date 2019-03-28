Society

Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World

EMBED <>More Videos

A man is going viral after a video of him singing 'Ave Maria' at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian resort surfaced on social media.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man is going viral after a video of him singing 'Ave Maria' at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian resort surfaced on social media.



Justin Gigliello posted the video to Twitter on Sunday saying that his daughter walked up to the pianist and asked if her dad could sing while he played.

And to the surprise of many on social media Gigliello was good, like really good.

However, the most endearing part of the video is the way Gigliello's daughter proudly looked at her father as he sang.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaviral videosingingdisney world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt for one suspect
Body found in South Jersey parking lot
One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Disney parks change rules, parking ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'
Phillies' Opening Day is finally here!
Show More
Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects
AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today
At least 7 dead in Bangladesh high-rise fire
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Gritty gets scrappy with a young fan
More TOP STORIES News